Parkour enthusiast who scaled Eastpoint Mall roof deeply regrets his actions, police report lodged

SINGAPORE - The parkour enthusiast who filmed and posted a video of himself and a few others scaling the glass roof of a mall in Simei has said he deeply regrets his actions.

A police report has been lodged over the incident.

The video shows a group of young people performing various stunts, including climbing onto the glass dome roof of Eastpoint Mall and walking on top of the railings of a Pan-Island Expressway flyover.

The video was originally posted on Facebook and YouTube by 23-year-old Koh Chen Pin on Aug 16, The New Paper reported on Saturday.

The videos have since been taken down.

Mr Koh, who goes by alias Denester and whose Facebook page has more than 42,000 followers and likes, told The Straits Times on Saturday (Sept 2) that he was remorseful.

"I'm aware that some activities seen in the video are inappropriate and I deeply regret my actions," he said.

The police confirmed with ST on Saturday that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

The East Coast-Fengshan Town Council had told TNP that it would be filing a police report against the group.

A spokesman for Eastpoint Mall told ST that the safety of its shoppers is paramount to them, and they take "a serious view against any acts of mischief that endanger the safety of those involved and others around them".

"A police report was made and the incident is under investigation," said the spokesman. "The roof area at Eastpoint Mall is not designed for carrying out any activities and it is strictly out of bounds to the public. We seek the cooperation of all visitors to act responsibly."

The mall is reinforcing security measures to prevent other incidents of unauthorised access.

"Anyone caught trespassing into out-of-bounds areas will be handed over to the police," said the spokesman.