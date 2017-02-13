HOME IN FOCUS: THE MEANING OF LOVE

Parents skipped wedding - but finally accept him

Mr Shepardson and Madam Chua entering his brother's flat where they held their wedding reception on May 21, 1977 (left), and the couple today. The couple met in 1974 while they were doing volunteer work.
Published
16 min ago

Couples all over the world will celebrate their love on Valentine's Day tomorrow. The Straits Times executive photojournalist Caroline Chia speaks with five couples who have been married for at least 30 years, and takes them back to the same spot where they previously had a photograph taken. Beyond chocolates, roses and cards, they share their thoughts on love, romance and lasting marriage.

He was a Eurasian Catholic while she was a Chinese Buddhist.

Right from the start, Madam Chua Poh Choo's parents objected to their relationship. But Madam Chua, 67, was sure Mr Percival Shepardson, 69, was the one for her.

They had met in 1974, while they were doing volunteer work to help the underprivileged. Madam Chua was working as a stenographer then and Mr Shepardson was a senior security officer. She was very impressed by his leadership skills and his generosity towards others.

Mr Shepardson was drawn to her beautiful smile. And as he got to know her better, he noticed that she got along well with everybody, and that she never seemed to ask for anything in return.

On May 21, 1977, the couple were wed in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour. Madam Chua's parents were not present though her siblings were there.

It was only after she had her first child that the couple's relationship with her parents improved. The couple had two children and Madam Chua's parents finally accepted Mr Shepardson once they saw how caring and hardworking he was.

THE LITTLE THINGS

Arguments are normal. Love is about the little things you do for each other, not big, fancy gestures of romance.

MR PERCIVAL SHEPARDSON

MAKING IT RIGHT

There is no perfect person. No Mr Right. You have to make it right.

MADAM CHUA POH CHOO

"There is no perfect person. No Mr Right. You have to make it right," Madam Chua said.

Mr Shepardson has this to say to younger couples: "Arguments are normal. Love is about the little things you do for each other, not big, fancy gestures of romance."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 13, 2017, with the headline 'Parents skipped wedding - but finally accept him'.
Topics: 

