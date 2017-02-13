Parents skipped wedding - but finally accept him

He was a Eurasian Catholic while she was a Chinese Buddhist.

Right from the start, Madam Chua Poh Choo's parents objected to their relationship. But Madam Chua, 67, was sure Mr Percival Shepardson, 69, was the one for her.

They had met in 1974, while they were doing volunteer work to help the underprivileged. Madam Chua was working as a stenographer then and Mr Shepardson was a senior security officer. She was very impressed by his leadership skills and his generosity towards others.

Mr Shepardson was drawn to her beautiful smile. And as he got to know her better, he noticed that she got along well with everybody, and that she never seemed to ask for anything in return.

On May 21, 1977, the couple were wed in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour. Madam Chua's parents were not present though her siblings were there.

It was only after she had her first child that the couple's relationship with her parents improved. The couple had two children and Madam Chua's parents finally accepted Mr Shepardson once they saw how caring and hardworking he was.

"There is no perfect person. No Mr Right. You have to make it right," Madam Chua said.

Mr Shepardson has this to say to younger couples: "Arguments are normal. Love is about the little things you do for each other, not big, fancy gestures of romance."