Paramedics warm hearts on social media after stopping ambulance to assist elderly woman caught in heavy rain

SINGAPORE - A trio of paramedics who stopped to help an elderly woman caught in a downpour has garnered praise on social media for their heartwarming actions.

The Oct 8 incident was witnessed by 53-year-old cyclist Serene Seah, whose account on Facebook - posted by her friend on Wednesday (Nov 8) - went viral.

Ms Seah, who works as a management support officer at a secondary school, told The Straits Times on Thursday that she was impressed by how the paramedics - two men and a woman - had gone above the call of duty to lend their assistance.

She was seeking shelter from the heavy rain at a bus stop outside Geylang West Community Club at around 12.50pm when she saw the elderly woman at a nearby traffic junction.

The woman - whom Ms Seah identified as an 81-year-old called Madam Irene - was carrying a walking stick and was struggling to reach the shelter.

That was when an ambulance from Unistrong Emergency Medical Services happened to pass by. It stopped and two paramedics emerged with an umbrella to cover Madam Irene as they accompanied her to the bus stop.

After reaching the bus stop, they used tissues to wipe her face and body, and took out a blanket to help her keep warm.

"They were totally drenched but they hardly noticed it, as they were intent on making sure Madam Irene was okay," said Ms Seah.

"I was really touched by their sincerity and patience, because Madam Irene can be quite bad-tempered and refused their offer of a blanket."

According to Ms Seah, Madam Irene lives alone in the HDB block opposite the bus stop.

She added: "A welfare home delivers meals daily to her home, but she said she doesn't like the food and would go out for lunch."

Unistrong shared the post on its own Facebook page, but did not identify the medics who helped Madam Irene.

"I didn't manage to get the kind officers' name, but their consideration and kindness should not go unnoticed, and should be recognised," said Ms Seah.

Facebook user Prasakthi Allagoo, commenting on the post, said: "These are the stories that should be shared widely. Brings happiness and hope and warmth to everyone."