Pact to boost tourism cooperation

A memorandum of understanding that aims to enhance tourism services in both Singapore and Australia was signed yesterday.

The MOU between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was inked at the 10th Singapore-Australia Joint Ministerial Committee (SAJMC) meeting.

It was the first MOU between the two entities, and was signed by Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang for STB, and Mr Steven Ciobo, Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment.

It aims to improve cooperation in the following areas: Tourism industry supply-side development, research partnerships and data sharing, sharing of tourism information and insights, as well as other areas to be determined by either side.

The MOU went into effect yesterday, and will be valid for a period of five years.

Thereafter, it may be renewed for similar future periods by written agreement from both sides.

Mr John Gregory Conceicao, STB's executive director for international relations and market planning and Oceania, said that the MOU will help facilitate opportunities in investments and infrastructure enhancements for both countries.

Under the agreement, "Australian tourism agencies and STB will share best practices in mar- keting, leisure events planning and management for sports and entertainment".

Mr Conceicao added: "This will contribute to enhancing tourism products and services offered by industry stakeholders that, in turn, will benefit visitors to Australia and Singapore."

Australians formed the fifth-largest group of tourists to Singapore last year, with 1.027 million of them visiting the Republic and generating tourism receipts of $1.17 billion.