PA to launch new IT course for seniors in November

SINGAPORE - Seniors looking to make the jump into the digital world will have another course they can sign up for to learn how to use mobile phones, access apps, and even do some simple coding.

The People's Association (PA) is starting a new course, called the Certificate in Seniors for Smart Nation programme, which will teach seniors digital skills.

The course will teach seniors how to use common smartphone apps and social media, cyber security as well as how to keep their devices safe, among other lessons.

The four-month course will begin in November this year and is expected to attract about 200 sign-ups.

Announcing the four-month programme on Friday (July 28), Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor said: "Participants can take up new IT-related courses that will prepare seniors to manage IT gadgets and keep them connected to the latest IT trends.

"Graduands will also have the opportunity to become interest group leaders or members and share their knowledge with other seniors."

Participants will undergo 10 modules. The course costs $50 for PAssion Card members and $62 for non-PAssion Card members.

Those interested in signing up for the course can do so at 10 of the 20 PA Senior Academy Satellite community centres. A list of these 10 centres will be announced closer to November.