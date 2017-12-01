Over a thousand celebrate Prophet Muhammad's Birthday at Malabar Mosque

SINGAPORE - Malabar Mosque, along Victoria Street, celebrated Maulid, or the holy birth of Prophet Muhammad, on Friday (Dec 1).

Prayers commenced at 11am and lasted till 1.40pm. The prayers included the normal Friday prayers.

Mosque chairman Haji Osman Abdullah said this year's turnout was the "best and most fantastic" by far, with Mr Abdul Razak Hassan Maricar, chief executive of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), joining other Muis members at the celebration for the first time.

Long queues formed as 1,200 packets of biryani were given out, a practice which is an integral part of the annual celebrations.

"Everyone was excited because it is such an auspicious day. A lot of people were crying tears of joy during the prayers as we read praises together. There wasn't even enough food for the public - all from different races - who came down, so we shared cakes and sweets too," Haji Osman said.

"The place was crammed to the brim. Today was a great success," he added.