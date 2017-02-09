Over 2,300 positions on offer at Changi Airport fair

More than 2,300 jobs are available at a Changi Airport career fair that began yesterday.

Among the positions available are those in airline and airport operations, engineering, retail and customer service.

A range of adapt-and-grow programmes - aimed at helping mid- career job seekers move into new careers in different industries - was available in areas such as aircraft maintenance and sales.

The two-day fair at the airport's Crowne Plaza hotel comes ahead of the opening of Terminal 4 later this year. It is organised by Workforce Singapore, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and the Employment and Employability Institute.

"With the new terminals opening at Changi Airport, the air transport sector presents many opportunities for job seekers, whether they are looking to return to the workforce or for a career switch," said NTUC assistant secretary-general Cham Hui Fong.

Last month, it was reported that SkillsFuture Singapore is conducting a study - expected to be completed in July - on upcoming jobs in the aviation sector, as well as the skills needed to perform these jobs.

A "virtual" job fair, ending on Feb 22, will be conducted online.

Through the fair's website, job seekers will be able to talk with employers at selected times through a live-chat application.

Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say, who attended the career fair, described Changi Airport as a "major employment hub".

He said such fairs were a good way of matching job seekers to suitable openings.

More than 2,000 people attended the fair yesterday.

Among them was Mr Muhammad Ridhwan Jamil, who applied for the positions of flight dispatcher and control operations officer.

The 26-year-old - who holds a diploma in hospitality and tourism management from Temasek Polytechnic - currently works as a part-time sales associate and has been looking for full-time employment for two years.

He hopes to upgrade himself further to increase his employment opportunities. "For now, I hope I can get a job that I like, and that I can work at on a more long-term basis," he said.

Zhaki Abdullah