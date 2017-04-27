Over 100 bees found dead in Jurong West HDB, bee hive found in Fuhua Secondary School

SINGAPORE - More than a hundred dead bees were found in a Housing Board block in Jurong on Thursday (April 27) morning, and a bee hive was later found in a nearby school.

The dead insects were found at Block 485, Jurong West Avenue 1, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Several residents told Wanbao they had seen some stray bees flying about on Wednesday night, and were shocked to see dead bees strewn along the corridor the next morning.

Said Ms Huang Baoyi, a 44-year-old project engineer: "I walked down from the 12th floor and found dead bees at the staircases and corridors of every floor."

A spokesman for Jurong-Clementi Town Council told The Straits Times on Thursday that it received feedback on the bees and deployed pest control.

"They found a bee hive in Fuhua Secondary School on the same day," said the spokesman. "Our officers then informed the school of the bee hive and it was most likely exterminated last night."

ST has contacted Fuhua Secondary School for more information.

Bee swarms have previously invaded HDB blocks in the north-east. In August last year, bee swarms flocked to five blocks of flats in Punggol.

More than a year before that, Sengkang residents at two blocks of flats were startled by the buzzing insects, with one woman wearing a raincoat for protection.

In 2013, bees swarmed to a HDB block in Woodlands, alarming residents.