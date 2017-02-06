Out with the old, in with the new batch of guards

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Military Police Command holding the Changing of Istana Guards Ceremony at the Istana main gate yesterday at 6pm.

The occasion saw the new batch of guards marching along Orchard Road to take over from the old batch of guards, with the SAF Band in attendance.

The main role of the 20 Istana Ceremonial Guards is sentry duty at both the main entrance of the Istana in Orchard Road and at the Istana Building's entrance.

The ceremony first started in 1969 and takes place on every first Sunday of the month, except for July and August, when no ceremony takes place. It is based on the changing of the guards ceremony at Buckingham Palace in Britain.