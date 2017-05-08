Out with the Old, in with the New

The New Guards (left) and the Old Guards (right) at the start of the Changing of Guards Ceremony by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Military Police Command at the Istana yesterday. About 200 members of the public witnessed the ceremony, which is held on the first Sunday of every month. Before the ceremony, the Old Guards marched out of the Istana, accompanied by the SAF Band. A minute later, the New Guards marched to the Istana from OG Orchard Point. The ceremony began when both the Old and New Guards were in position at the Istana's main gate.