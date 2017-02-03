Oral health therapist who carried out dental work without dentist present suspended, fined

SINGAPORE - An oral health therapist who carried out dental work without the supervision of a registered dentist has been suspended and fined, along with the dentist who failed to supervise her, the Singapore Dental Council (SDC) said in a press release on Friday (Feb 3).

The oral health therapist, Tan Chu Fei Patricia, performed dental procedures on a patient on June 16, 2014, and June 20, 2014.

Tan on Jan 25 pleaded guilty to four charges, two of which were for professional misconduct for performing dental procedures on a patient without a supervising registered dentist.

The other two charges were for performing dental procedures beyond her allowable scope of work.

Dr Sharifah Nazilah Syed Taha also pleaded guilty to four charges, two of which were for professional misconduct for her failure to supervise.

The other two were for allowing Tan to perform procedures beyond her allowable scope of work. Another four charges were taken into consideration.

SDC's Disciplinary Committee imposed on Dr Sharifah a suspension of three months from March 10 this year and a fine of $20,000. In default of payment, Dr Sharifah will be suspended for an additional four months, which will run consecutively with the three-month suspension.

Tan was sentenced to six months' suspension from Feb 26 this year and fined $8,000. In default of payment, she will be suspended for an additional three months, to run consecutively with her six-month suspension.

Both women were censured for their lapses and wrote a letter of undertaking to the SDC to not repeat the same offences.

Dr Sharifah was ordered by the Disciplinary Committee to pay the legal fees for the proceedings.