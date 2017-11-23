Optional NRIC re-registration for those born before Jan 1, 1962

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) currently only makes it mandatory for individuals to register for NRICs at 15 and then re-register when they turn 30, and again at 55.
The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) currently only makes it mandatory for individuals to register for NRICs at 15 and then re-register when they turn 30, and again at 55.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
57 min ago
sueannc@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - From next year (2018), Singapore citizens and permanent residents born before 1962 will have the option to re-register for an National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) at a subsidised fee.

This will allow them to bear identity cards with their most recent photographs.

The exercise however is optional and individuals can choose not to re-register.

Currently, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) only makes it mandatory for individuals to register for NRICs at 15 and then re-register when they turn 30, and again at 55.

ICA in a release on Thursday (Nov 23) said those who are eligible for the exercise will receive a notification letter within the next five years when it's their turn to re-register. They will have one year upon receiving the letter to do so.

Besides being born before Jan 1, 1962, individuals must also not have been issued with a replacement NRIC in the last ten years.

ICA said: "ICA's notification letters will contain detailed information on how to apply for NRIC re-registration. The most convenient way to do so is online, via iC Online on the ICA website. Eligible NRIC holders can also re-register using the self-service kiosks located at the eLobby on Level 1 of the ICA Building."

More information on the optional NRIC re-registration requirements and procedures can be found on ICA's website, www.ica.gov.sg

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch