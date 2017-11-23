Optional NRIC re-registration for those born before Jan 1, 1962

SINGAPORE - From next year (2018), Singapore citizens and permanent residents born before 1962 will have the option to re-register for an National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) at a subsidised fee.

This will allow them to bear identity cards with their most recent photographs.

The exercise however is optional and individuals can choose not to re-register.

Currently, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) only makes it mandatory for individuals to register for NRICs at 15 and then re-register when they turn 30, and again at 55.

ICA in a release on Thursday (Nov 23) said those who are eligible for the exercise will receive a notification letter within the next five years when it's their turn to re-register. They will have one year upon receiving the letter to do so.

Besides being born before Jan 1, 1962, individuals must also not have been issued with a replacement NRIC in the last ten years.

ICA said: "ICA's notification letters will contain detailed information on how to apply for NRIC re-registration. The most convenient way to do so is online, via iC Online on the ICA website. Eligible NRIC holders can also re-register using the self-service kiosks located at the eLobby on Level 1 of the ICA Building."

More information on the optional NRIC re-registration requirements and procedures can be found on ICA's website, www.ica.gov.sg