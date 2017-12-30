Opening of 'hipster' hawker centre in Pasir Ris delayed

SINGAPORE - The opening of a new "hipster" hawker centre in Pasir Ris Central has been marred by delays, four months after plans were first announced.

NTUC FoodFare said in September that it would be opening the Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre last month.

However, on Friday (Dec 29), Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is a Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, posted several photos of his visit to the site on his Facebook page.

He was there "to see what's holding up the opening we've all been waiting for", he wrote.

"Installation of the gas supply has taken some time, but is now proceeding," he noted.

He added that he is hoping the centre "can be opened very soon".

Mr Teo said that the covered walkway in Pasir Ris Central next to the hawker centre is also nearing completion.

A hawker, who declined to be named, told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that the hawker centre was originally scheduled to open on Nov 19, but this was pushed to Dec 6.

But now, it is unclear when it would open, the hawker added.

There was much anticipation among Pasir Ris residents over the hawker centre's opening.

NTUC FoodFare said it might be the first in Singapore to have a dual concept where traditional food and modern "hipster" cuisine are served in the same space.

The ground floor will offer traditional hawker fare, with 20 cooked food stalls that provide local "comfort food", such as chicken rice and wonton mee.

Visitors heading upstairs will find themselves in the Fareground, which is being designed with a "hipster food market vibe". It will house 22 stalls selling casual cooked street food and allow new-generation hawkers to offer their own creative cuisines and innovative food concepts.

NTUC Foodfare also manages Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market, and Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre.

The Straits Times has asked NTUC FoodFare for more information on the delay.