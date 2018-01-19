Only 6 per cent of e-waste in Singapore recycled, says NEA study

SINGAPORE - Each person in the Republic generates 11kg of electrical and electronic waste every year - the equivalent of 73 mobile phones - but most have no clue what to do with it.

As a result, just 6 per cent of 60,000 tonnes of discarded computers, televisions, washing machines and other electronic devices is recycled, a consumer survey released on Friday (Jan 19) by the National Environment Agency (NEA) has found.

This figure is far lower than that in countries such as Sweden and Denmark, which have systems to dispose of such items. Eurostat figures, published by the European Commission, show that Sweden recycled about 52 per cent of its e-waste in 2015, while Denmark recycled 43 per cent.

The NEA survey was part of a study conducted from April 2016 to October 2017, to identify the challenges in Singapore's management of e-waste and and develop a comprehensive system to address these challenges.

The NEA and Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources are consulting industry stakeholders to come up with an e-waste management system here. They will be extending such discussions to the public in February.

The NEA said a regulated system is needed to ensure consumers are "provided with convenient means to recycle their e-waste, and the e-waste collected is channelled to proper recycling facilities where safety and environmental standards are adhered to".

E-waste contains small amounts of hazardous substances, such as mercury, that can pollute the environment if improperly handled. But they also contain metallic components that can be extracted and re-used.

However, in Singapore, most people throw such items into the garbage (26 per cent) or get delivery men to cart away larger electrical and electronic equipment such as refrigerators, washing machines and televisions (35 per cent) - which make up the bulk of the e-waste.

Such discarded items here end up with scrap traders and rag-and-bone men, who lack the skills to fully recycle these items. Hence, only components with high resale value, such as copper, steel and precious metals, are recycled.

The NEA said unskilled waste collectors could end up discharging harmful chemical compounds from refrigerators and air-conditioners, or disposing of potentially hazardous unwanted components with general waste.

In Singapore, e-waste that is not recycled is incinerated instead.

This produces carbon emissions which contribute to global warming and climate change, and the incinerated e-waste, which contains harmful heavy metals like lead, also contaminates the incineration ash at the Semakau landfill.

The NEA said it has studied e-waste management systems in countries and cities where producers play a critical role in designing products that are easier to recycle.

These places use the Extended Producer Responsibility strategy, where producers such as brand owners and manufacturers are responsible for ensuring that their products get recycled.

In New York, electronics manufacturers bear the cost of consumers mailing small e-waste to recyclers. In Germany and Sweden, larger retailers provide e-waste collection points and one-for-one take-back services for larger e-waste.

E-waste recyclers in the European Union are required to meet recycling targets and submit information on the flow of e-waste.

The Environment Ministry and NEA said they are assessing whether these practices are suitable for Singapore through consultations with the industry and public.