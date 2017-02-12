One Toto Hongbao draw winner walks away with 44 prizes

SINGAPORE - One lucky winner of the Hongbao draw has won not just the jackpot of about $3 million, he or she also won the Group 2 prize and multiple Group 3 prizes.

Four punters shared the $12,001,652 Group 1 prize for Friday's (Feb 10) Toto Hongbao draw. They struck gold by buying tickets with all six winning numbers of 2, 7, 24, 27, 29 and 34.

There was also an additional number - 21.

Of the winners, one bought a QuickPick System Roll ticket at Seah Koon Huat, located at Block 11A, Boon Tiong Road.

This is a type of ticket which includes a "rolling number" represented by "R". The rolling number represents all remaining 44 numbers, according to the Singapore Pools website.

The minimum cost of the ticket is $44.

The buyer wins the Group 1 prize if five numbers on the system roll ticket matches the winning numbers.

He also wins the Group 2 prize, as "R" can also be the additional number - 21. Punters win the Group 2 prize if they match five numbers plus the additional number.

In addition, the ticket can generate multiple permutations of five numbers which will garner the ticket holder the Group 3 prize.

According to the Singapore Pools prize table, the winner gets one share of the Group 1 prize ($3,000,413), one of the Group 2 prize ($89,083) and 42 shares of the Group 3 prize ($1,514).

This adds up to $3,153,084.

The remaining three winners of the Hongbao draw bought QuickPick System 7 entries. The tickets were sold at the NTUC FairPrice at Serangoon Central Hypermart and Singapore Pools branches at Block 322, Hougang Avenue 5 and at Suntec City.

The proprietor of Seah Koon Huat confirmed that one punter has won several prizes, Lianhe Wanbao reported on Saturday.

"This is very rare, I'm happy for the customer," she told Wanbao.