One-stop job-search website, more courses under Earn and Learn Programme

SINGAPORE - Students and graduates from polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will find it easier to look for jobs while they are studying when anonline portal is launched in early 2018.

This new one-stop portal will allow students and graduates on the Earn and Learn Programme (ELP) to find more information on jobs they are interested in and apply directly to participating employers on the same website.

It is among a slew of enhancements to the ELP scheme announced by SkillsFuture Singapore on Saturday morning (Nov 18).

The ELP, which was started in 2015, lets participants undergo on-the-job training while studying for their diploma or degree.

SkillsFuture Singapore is working with institutes of higher learning and employers to launch seven new ELPs in areas such as tech entrepreneurship, food manufacturing, robotics and automation, and the industrial Internet of Things.

Senior Minister of State for Education Janil Puthucheary announced these additions at the inaugural ELP Carnival on Saturday morning at Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

He said the range of courses offered under the ELP scheme has broadened since its launch. "From 2015 to 2017, the number of ELPs has grown from 15 in 12 sectors to 62 in 28 sectors," said Dr Janil. "To date, more than 1,200 polytechnic and ITE graduates have benefited from the ELP. The ELP pathway is no longer an unfamiliar route amongst polytechnic and ITE graduates."

For Mr Dave Lim, 23, the ELP was a chance to deepen his knowledge and kick-start his career even as he was studying.

He took up a specialist diploma in sustainable facilities management from Ngee Ann Polytechnic in 2016 after his national service.

He had graduated from the same polytechnic in 2014 with a diploma in hotel management.

"My first diploma provided me the basics required to start my career, but due to the two years of national service, it was difficult for me to recall my past knowledge and apply it to my job as an executive," said Mr Lim.

"Taking part in the ELP served as a refresher course, giving me a smoother transition from national service to(life as) a civilian with a full-time job."

The ELP also benefits industry partners who find it useful as a recruiting tool.

Mr Tan Wong Tong, senior vice-president of human resources at ST Logistics, said: "Logistics companies face tremendous challenge recruiting diploma holders into the industry. Through the programme, our company can have a pipeline of talent joining us."