One month's bonus for civil servants

With the economy brightening, Singapore's biggest employer is giving its employees a year-end bonus that is the biggest in four years.

All 84,000 civil servants in government ministries will get an annual variable component (AVC) of one month's pay next month.

Coupled with the half-month AVC they received in July and a 13th month bonus, their total bonus this year is 2.5 months.

The Public Service Division also announced yesterday that 1,490 lower-wage civil servants, whose pay is below $1,800, will get a minimum AVC payment of $1,800.

This signals the Government's continued commitment to help low-wage workers, it said.

Unionists cheered the higher bonus following the optimistic outlook. The economy for the whole of this year is projected to grow by 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

