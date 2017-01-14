One-for-one offer for zoo tickets in The Sunday Times

SINGAPORE - As an extra treat, tomorrow's (Jan 15) edition of The Sunday Times comes with a special one-for-one offer.

The "Buy-1-Get-1" coupon in The Sunday Times page allows readers to buy one full-priced ticket to the Wildlife Reserves Singapore's (WRS) Jurong Bird Park or the Singapore Zoo, and get another ticket free. Just cut the coupon and present it at the ticketing counter.

With Chinese New Year around the corner, visitors to WRS attractions can look out for sights linked to the festive season. They include pheasants - close relatives of the rooster - at the bird park.

"We are happy to work with The Sunday Times in this first-of-its kind partnership, and offer an unprecedented one-for-one admission privilege to ST readers who have given us tremendous support over the years," said Ms Isabel Cheng, WRS' chief marketing officer.

"The promotion comes at a timely period, as it is a tradition for many families to visit our wildlife parks over the Lunar New Year season to see the zodiac animals. In this Year of the Rooster, guests will be delighted to see our showcase of the colourful members of the fowl family, including roosters, pheasants, peafowls and jungle fowls."

The deal is one of several features being introduced in tomorrow's Sunday Times.

Among them is Lunch With Sumiko, an interview series by Straits Times executive editor Sumiko Tan, in the Insight section.

Insight also features new columns anchored by journalists including film correspondent John Lui, along with a new column by the newsroom's millennials.

The Sunday Times' Invest section introduces Me & My Property, where Singaporeans reveal their property investments. There is also a guide on how to make the most of your credit cards in tomorrow's pages.

The Sport section launches a fitness series. This week, readers get tips on how to stick with their New Year fitness resolutions.

In Life, four celebrities share their recipes for their family's favourite Chinese New Year dishes.

The section's Travel Black Book has a new Ambassadors series. In its first instalment, Mexico's ambassador to Singapore, Mr Rogelio Morfin, tells you what to see, what to eat and where to shop in his favourite destination back home: Oaxaca.

All the more reason to pick up a copy of The Sunday Times.