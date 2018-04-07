One Big Mac and a workout, please

Patrons of McDonald's may find themselves savouring their favourite burgers or hotcakes and later burning the calories from the food, all at the same place.

The fast-food chain plans to hold family-targeted fitness workout sessions at several of its outlets in public parks from July 28 to the week after National Day on Aug 9. More details will be released later.

The activity is being planned in partnership with GetActive Singapore 2018, which aims to gather Singaporeans through sports in celebration of National Day.

McDonald's is the annual GetActive Singapore's first partner for this year. The fast-food chain's plans were announced at a sports event for 100 of its employees yesterday at West Coast Park. It was organised by national sports agency Sport Singapore.

Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, said at the event: "At the last round of GetActive Singapore, we had 300 companies joining us and they have been with us ever since, so I think these companies feel and see the benefit of coming with us... we hope more companies can come on board."

McDonald's also hopes to get its employees to sign up for Sport Singapore's Active Health programme.

Participants' health and fitness will be assessed at the two Active Health Labs, at Our Tampines Hub and Heartbeat@Bedok. They will also be guided on how to achieve their health goals.