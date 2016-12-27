One big happy family

For 30-plus years, cross-cultural and multi-religious harmony has been the theme of Christmas gatherings at the home of Ms Angela Christina Perumal-Schooling (front row, in blue). While her father's side of the family is Hindu, her mother's side is Catholic. By the time the party ended on Christmas Day this year, about 180 people had joined in the merry- making at the Singapore Press Holdings foreman's flat in Telok Blangah Rise - from her six-month-old nephew Sarvesh Prabhu (upper left, with a mini hat) to her 87-year-old mother Agnes D'Silva (right, in bright pink), and relatives from Malaysia, India, Australia and the United States.