Off-duty policeman, 33, dies in motorcycle accident along MCE; fellow officer arrested

The 33-year-old man was pronounced dead by paramedics after an accident involving two motorcycles along the Marina Coastal Expressway on Friday (Nov 3).
Published
7 hours ago
lydialam@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old man died in a traffic accident involving two motorcycles along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) on Friday (Nov 3) morning. A 27-year-old man was arrested.

The Straits Times understands that the two men were off-duty policemen.

The accident occurred at around 5.10am on the MCE towards the East Coast Parkway, before the Central Boulevard exit.

The 33-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, while the other 27 year-old male motorcyclist sustained injuries.

He was arrested for causing death by a negligent act. Police investigations are ongoing.


A video circulating online showed several vehicles on the leftmost lane, along with emergency vehicles and police officers at the scene.

In June, traffic police officer Nadzrie Matin, 29, died in a traffic accident along Serangoon Road while patrolling on his motorcycle.

