Off-duty Police Coast Guard officers lend aid to unconscious man at hawker centre

SINGAPORE - Two Police Coast Guard (PCG) officers who were having breakfast in Tiong Bahru on Nov 26 sprang into action to help resuscitate an unconscious man.

Staff Sergeant Ng Zi Rong and Corporal (NS) Bryan Ng Zhe Jie were eating at Jalan Kukoh Food Centre when they heard a commotion, the police said in a Facebook post lauding the duo on Sunday (Dec 3).

A stall owner in her 50s was shaking her unconscious husband and shouting "wake up" repeatedly.

He had collapsed and his face had turned pale, the officers said.

Staff Sgt Ng asked a bystander to call for an ambulance and checked the man's pulse and breath for irregularities.

Cpl Ng stacked two stools together and his colleague placed the man's legs on them. Cpl Ng then loosened the man's shoes to improve blood circulation.

Paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after and the two PCG officers told them about the man's condition.

He had begun coming to by then. He was later assessed to be in a stable condition and did not have to be taken to hospital.

Both Staff Sgt Ng and Cpl Ng said it was natural for them to help.

"When we realised that someone had collapsed, we proceeded to render assistance instinctively," said Staff Sgt Ng. "I am proud that I was able to respond to the emergency and render aid."

Cpl Ng said he was confident that his first-aid skills could help the man.

The police commended the pair for "their selfless instinct to save lives".