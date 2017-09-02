Of missiles, scandals and health scares

This is a fortnightly round-up of FAQs, pegged on news events, published on The Straits Times' website. Go to http://str.sg/Z9Zr for more.

This past fortnight, ST Explainers looked at a wide range of subjects, ranging from North Korea's purpose in firing yet another test missile, to health-related topics.

Why is Kim Jong Un so fired up?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un raised tensions in Asia with his latest missile launch over Japan on Aug 29. What does the reclusive leader really want to accomplish with his aggressive stances? We round up what the experts say about his motives and goals at http://str.sg/4Hxp

Choppy waters for US Pacific Fleet

The warship USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker in Singapore waters on Aug 21. We look at five questions raised by the collision, the fourth major accident this year for the US Pacific Fleet, at http://str.sg/4r88. Learn about the warship named after Senator John McCain's father and grandfather who were both US Navy admirals, at http://str.sg/4rWu.

Insights into S. Korea's trial of the century

Lee Jae Yong, the heir to the Samsung business empire, was sentenced to five years in prison on Aug 25. We explain why this case has been billed the "trial of the century" by South Korean media, from the context of the graft scandal to the impact the ruling may have on the Samsung conglomerate as well as the fate of the country's former president Park Geun Hye, at http://str.sg/4rCZ

Lee now joins a long list of executives from South Korea's chaebols who have run afoul of the law. These powerful, family-run business empires have close ties with the political world and have been embroiled in bribery, tax evasion and other scandals. ST Explainers looks at some notable chaebol cases at http://str.sg/4rC2.

More US boots on Afghan ground

The number of American troops in Afghanistan is set to rise as the United States seeks to break what General John Nicholson calls a "stalemate" in the long-running war which began after Sept 11, 2001. Get a potted history of the US military presence in the country at http://str.sg/4rhr.

Behind the bling

Who is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and why did his conviction for rape trigger violent protests in India which saw at least 38 people killed and more than 200 people injured? We look at the "guru of bling" who holds 57 world records and his chequered history at http://str.sg/4HSf.

Sifting through the talc

Johnson & Johnson was ordered by a California jury on Aug 21 to pay US$417 million (S$568 million) to a woman who claimed she developed terminal ovarian cancer after using the company's talc-based products. We answer questions about talc, what products it is used in and the possible links it might have to cancer, at http://str.sg/42rN

A digest on food allergies

Another health-related topic ST Explainers looked at is food allergies after a woman died from an allergic reaction to prawns. Find out the precautions you can take if you suffer from food allergies at http://str.sg/4rsf