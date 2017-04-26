Suspicious object believed to be bullet found outside State Courts building

SINGAPORE - More than five police officers were spotted outside the State Courts building on Wednesday (April 26) afternoon after a suspicious object was found near its main entrance.

The object is believed to be a bullet.

An area the size of half a badminton court was cordoned off and they were seen conducting their investigation.

A police officer was spotted snapping pictures of the surrounding area and at around 4pm, he took photographs of a small dark-coloured object on the ground.

It was later placed inside an envelope and the cordon was removed soon afterwards.

(This story is developing)