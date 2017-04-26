Suspicious object believed to be bullet found outside State Courts building

An area near the main entrance of the State Courts was cordoned off after a suspicious object was found there.
An area near the main entrance of the State Courts was cordoned off after a suspicious object was found there.ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
4 min ago
ashaffiq@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - More than five police officers were spotted outside the State Courts building on Wednesday (April 26) afternoon after a suspicious object was found near its main entrance.

The object is believed to be a bullet. 

An area the size of half a badminton court was cordoned off and they were seen conducting their investigation.

A police officer was spotted snapping pictures of the surrounding area and at around 4pm, he took photographs of a small dark-coloured object on the ground.

Police removing object found outside State Courts

It was later placed inside an envelope and the cordon was removed soon afterwards.

(This story is developing)

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping