NUS undergrad dies, 5 injured in accident at Clementi junction

A 19-year-old woman died from her injuries after the taxi she was in collided with a car in Clementi on Thursday evening.

A fellow passenger, a 22-year-old man, was trapped in the taxi and had to be rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers using hydraulic tools.

Both were among the four Singaporean passengers in the taxi when the accident occurred at the junction of Clementi Road and Commonwealth Avenue West at around 7.30pm. The four were all students from the National University of Singapore (NUS).

They were taken to the National University Hospital, along with the drivers of both vehicles.

The police told The Straits Times that the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. ST understands that the victim was Ms Kathy Ong.

NUS confirmed the accident in a statement yesterday, adding that one of the students was seriously injured. The remaining two are in stable condition.

The school added: "The university is deeply saddened by the accident. University staff and counsellors are in touch with the family and friends of the four students involved to provide support and assistance. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

Photos of the scene showed a silver car and a Silvercab being towed away. Both vehicles appeared to be badly damaged.

Glass shards and metal debris were scattered over the road.

A video of the accident was posted on Facebook page Roads.sg yesterday morning.

The footage shows the car, which is travelling straight, crash into the taxi at high speed at the traffic junction. The taxi was making a right turn at the time, and the impact of the collision sent both vehicles spinning out of control.

The female passenger in the taxi who died was nearly flung out of the window.

Premier Taxis, which operates Silvercabs, said it was aware of the accident. A spokesman said it was extending its support to the relevant parties.

Police investigations are ongoing.

• Additional reporting by Esther Koh