NUS students raise over $400k for charity

Students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have raised more than $400,000 through the NUS Students' Union (NUSSU) Rag and Flag 2017. The funds raised will go towards 21 charity programmes supported by Community Chest, including the AWWA Special Student Care Centre, Fei Yue Community Services, Pathlight School, St Andrew's Autism Centre, and The Singapore Cheshire Home. The charity project has been a yearly tradition for NUS students since the late 1950s. NUSSU president Tan Wee Bian said giving back to the community has always been integral to NUSSU Rag and Flag and a "proud tradition that is continually nurtured and embraced by the NUS community". "By working closely together to prepare for Flag Day and Rag Day, both freshmen and seniors have the opportunity to forge new friendships and foster teamwork, as well as develop empathy towards the underprivileged and vulnerable members of our society," he added. "I hope that NUS freshmen and seniors will continue to inspire each other to make meaningful contributions to the wider community." Since 2000, NUS students have raised more than $7 million for Singapore beneficiaries through the annual NUSSU Rag and Flag events, with funds raised each year hovering between $400,000 and $480,000. For their efforts, they have received the Community Chest's Special Events Gold or Special Events Platinum awards yearly since 2003.