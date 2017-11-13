NUS breakthrough could open up new ways to treat autoimmune and vascular disease

SINGAPORE - Researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have made a discovery that could alter the treatment of conditions such as multiple sclerosis, stroke and some side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, to name a few.

They have discovered a protein responsible for transporting the body's release of sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P), a lipid which directs cells that support the body's immunity and protect blood vessels.

Scientists have known for a while that S1P is responsible for these two functions, but now, the NUS team has discovered the protein that transports it through the bloodstream - Mfsd2b.

Professor Markus Wenk, head of the Department of Biochemistry at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, said: "We have now identified a new target for treating such diseases."

This breakthrough by NUS researchers will shed light on new ways researchers can control S1P in the body.

When S1P signals the release of immunity cells (such as T and B cells), the body can sometimes release too many of these cells, causing a surplus which can result in them attacking other cells in the body.

This is what happens in an autoimmune disease, for example, multiple sclerosis.

The ability to alter how much S1P is signalled would result in fewer T and B cells being produced, so there is no harmful excess. There are drugs available that do this, such as Fingolimod, which blocks the S1P signalling pathway, but they have side effects, including a reduced heartbeat.

The NUS team's discovery opens the possibility of reducing S1P through the protein that transports it - an alternative to current drugs, potentially without the same side effects.

Altering the levels of S1P transported throughout the body could also enhance the treatment of inflammatory and vascular disease, such as stroke, as S1P is essential to the protection of blood vessels.

By increasing Mfsd2b, people with lower levels of S1P could have more of it sent through the blood, protecting blood vessels.

This will also be helpful for patients going through chemotherapy and radiotherapy who often suffer a low blood count because of the treatment.

The three-year research was guided primarily by Assistant Professor Nguyen Nam Long, of the Department of Biochemistry at NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

Though still in its early days, the research holds promise for the treatment of various diseases. The researchers are now exploring how this discovery can be translated to clinical use.

"I hope that we can use this discovery to develop drugs that will treat inflammatory diseases and therapeutics for treatment of cardiovascular diseases and cancer patients," Dr Long told The Straits Times.