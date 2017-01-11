Paramedics to get emergency care training boost with SingHealth and SCDF tie-up

SINGAPORE - Two of Singapore's largest organisations are working together to help people get the best possible care in an emergency.

Healthcare group SingHealth and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) signed an agreement on Wednesday (Jan 11) which will see more than 250 SCDF paramedics attached to hospitals over six years for advanced clinical training.

Nurses from the Singapore General Hospital will also be seconded to the SCDF's 995 Operations Centre where they will help manage complex calls.

Part of the paramedics' training will involve dealing with simulated emergencies at SingHealth's new medical simulation institute.

The institute and five new colleges, all of which were officially launched on Wednesday, come under SingHealth's education arm, called SingHealth Academy.

These colleges, which cover areas such as nursing, dentistry, and allied health, are intended to coordinate training efforts across the academy.

"Our ageing population will have more complex care need that require higher intensity of medical attention," said Professor Ivy Ng, who is group chief executive at SingHealth.

She added that the collaboration will help raise paramedic training standards and improve emergency response rates in Singapore.