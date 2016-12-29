NTUC FairPrice extends Pioneer Generation discount till Dec 31, 2017; discount will be valid on Mondays and Thursdays

SINGAPORE - NTUC FairPrice said on Thursday (Dec 29) that it will be extending the Pioneer Generation discount scheme for another year, until Dec 31 next year.

The scheme will also be extended to include Thursdays, starting Jan 1 next year.

Currently, the discount applies only on Mondays.

Under the scheme, members of the Pioneer Generation enjoy a 3 per cent discount when shopping at FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Finest outlets and FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets.

This is the third year that FairPrice has extended the initiative where close to $6.4 million in savings have been disbursed since its launch in 2014.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, CEO of NTUC FairPrice, said that including Thursdays would help the pioneers save more, as it is "typically the day when attractive promotions are announced each week".

Apart from the two days for the Pioneer Generation Discount, shoppers above 60 years old also get a 2 per cent discount on Tuesdays under the Seniors Discount scheme.

The discount schemes come on top of existing initiatives such as LinkPoints, membership rebates, purchase-with-purchase, Housebrand, Every Day Low Price and Yellow Dot products, to help shoppers maximise their savings.

Members of the Pioneer Generation will also get to use designated priority payment counters at FairPrice supermarkets and hypermarkets islandwide.

They just have to present their Pioneer Generation cards, provided as part of the Pioneer Generation Package from the Government, at cashier counters, to enjoy the discount and priority queuing.

Mr Seah said: "We continue to honour our pioneers for their contributions to Singapore by providing them with greater savings for their daily necessities."