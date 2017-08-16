NTU names senior leadership team comprising 3 vice-presidents

SINGAPORE - Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has named the senior leadership team that will support incoming university president Subra Suresh.

The team, comprising three vice-presidents, will assume responsibilities on Jan 1, 2018, together with Professor Suresh, 61, who is slated to take over from current president Bertil Andersson.

Prof Suresh was unanimously selected to be NTU's fourth president by an eight-member committee led by NTU board chairman Koh Boon Hwee.

The new provost and vice-president for academics will be Professor Ling San, 53, who is currently the dean of NTU's College of Science.

The role of vice-president for research will still be filled by Professor Lam Khin Yong, 61, who will guide NTU's research agenda and its implementation.

He has held this role since 2014, and is also the acting provost and the university's chief of staff. However, Prof Lam will step down from the two latter roles on Jan 1, 2018.

The vice-president for administration will be Ms Tan Aik Na, 47.

Ms Tan has been NTU's chief financial officer since January this year, and became the chief administrative officer in April. While the chief administrative officer role will cease to exist, she will continue to be the university's CFO.

Said Prof Suresh: "I am grateful to Ling San, Khin Yong and Aik Na for their willingness to take on these important roles, and for their commitment to NTU. Steering a global university like NTU in its next phase of growth requires a strong and cohesive leadership team."