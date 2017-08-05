NTU clarifies stand on languages in signage

A move to replace bilingual signs at a foodcourt at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) with English-only ones came about because of a supervisor's misunderstanding, the university said yesterday.

Following the incident in June which prompted a public outcry, NTU appointed a five-member investigation panel comprising the university's senior management.

It has completed its investigation and concluded that the issue arose from an NTU employee's instruction to food stall operators that was neither approved by NTU senior management nor sanctioned by any university policy.

In June, the media reported that stall operators at North Spine Food Court had received a notice telling them to remove all Chinese words from their signs and leave only English ones.

The investigation panel established that a supervisor at the NTU leasing unit had inserted a clause in the tender documents and commercial lease agreements in 2013.

This clause stated that signs at food stalls must be in English only. The supervisor did not consult or seek approval from the university's senior management.

At that time, some stallholders complied and others did not.

This year, the supervisor decided to enforce the clause since the stallholders' contracts would be up for renewal this month.

A statement from NTU, released yesterday, said that its broad principle has "always been to have English as the working language for the common understanding of all faculty, staff and students on campus".

However, the supervisor in the leasing unit had "misunderstood this need to have communications in English to mean that all other languages were to be excluded".

The supervisor has been given a stern warning.

Moving forward, NTU has taken steps to ensure all its leasing staff understand its position on the use of languages and reminded them of "the importance of exercising care when dealing with such matters".

The university yesterday clarified that "on the use of languages in commercial spaces, it has told the vendors that English should be prominently displayed and that other languages are permitted within the same standard-size foodcourt signboard and notice."