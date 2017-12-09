NSman fined for staying away for 9 years without permit

An operationally ready national serviceman who stayed outside Singapore for nearly 91/2 years without an exit permit was fined $8,000.

Wang Cheng Hsuan, 35, was yesterday fined a further $1,500 for failing to notify the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) after having not received any order or notice from his unit for six consecutive months while subject to the Enlistment Act.

Wang completed full-time national service on Dec 27, 2002, and was posted to 662nd Battalion, Singapore Guards to serve his operationally ready service. The prosecuting officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police David Ang, told District Judge Adam Nakhoda that Wang failed to report to his NS unit on the due date of March 31, 2008.

A police gazette was raised against him in October that year.

When he tried to renew his Singapore passport in Taiwan on April 17 this year, Wang was told to contact the CMPB to resolve his outstanding NS matters before the renewal request could be considered. The CMPB advised him to return to Singapore, which he did on June 25.

Wang was found to have left Singapore on Feb 13, 2008. He stayed away until June 24 this year, a period of nine years, four months and 12 days. He said in his statement that he had gone to Taiwan, then studied in Japan between 2008 and 2012. before returning to Taiwan.

ASP Ang said Wang had intended to stay outside Singapore for over six months and did not have a valid exit permit. He was also required to notify the CMPB that he had not received any notice from his NS unit for six consecutive months.

Wang could have been fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed for up to one year for breaching the Enlistment Regulations and fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed for up to three years for remaining outside the country without a valid exit permit.