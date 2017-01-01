NSF dies in Pasir Ris camp

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) full-time national serviceman (NSF) died in camp yesterday, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement last evening.

He was pronounced dead by Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics at 11.32am in Pasir Ris Camp, it said. He was on guard duty in the camp.

"Mindef and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman and are assisting the family in this time of grief," said the statement.

The police are investigating the incident.