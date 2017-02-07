50 years of NS: Shanmugam thanks NSmen for their dedication

SINGAPORE - A new Home Team NS Clubhouse at Tampines Hub will be officially opened next Monday (Feb 13), says Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam in a letter thanking Home Team national servicemen for their contributions.

His message comes as Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen launches a year-long series of events on Tuesday (Feb 7) at Pulau Tekong to mark50 years of national service (NS) in Singapore.

The clubhouse is the newest addition to four others in Balestier, Chinatown, Bukit Batok and Sembawang.

Mr Shanmugam says: "We pay tribute to generations of national servicemen who have contributed to the peace, stability and progress that Singapore enjoys today.

"On behalf of the Home Team, I would like to thank you for your dedication and unwavering commitment to NS."

All past and present national servicemen will receive a recognition package with $100 worth of vouchers, he says.These can be used at retail and F&B outlets.

National servicemen will also receive a year's free Home TeamNS or Safra membership.

Earlier In a statement released to the media, he says that NS "has been and will continue to be an important pillar in the Home Team's mission", adding that police and Singapore Civil Defence Force NSmen are deployed at the frontline every day to ensure a safe and secure nation.

As part of NS50, a series of events such as an NS-themed picnic will take place from Aug 1 to 10, the same month that the first batch of full-time national servicemen enlisted in 1967.