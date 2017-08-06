NS50 bags up for grabs

Pathlight School students have designed special, limited edition tote bags that will be given out this weekend at events to mark 50 years of national service.

Each bagfeatures on one side an image related to NS life, such as soldiers in uniform. The drawings are all done by students from Pathlight, a school for children with autism. On the other side of the bags, there are special designs unique to the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force. For the army, navy and air force, the bags replicate the design of their respective camouflage uniforms.

Pathlight principal Linda Kho said: "With their unique perspectives of the world around them and meticulous attention to detail, our students have demonstrated that they, too, can make valuable contributions to the nation."

Yesterday, participants who completed a set of activities at the Get Active and Celebrate NS50 Sports Festival in Toa Payoh Hub, and the Families for Life "Celebrating NS50" picnic at the Singapore Discovery Centre (SDC) were given the bags.

The bags will be given out again today, the second day of the Sports Festival, at the same venue.

Businessman Lee Yee Theng, 32, received a Republic of Singapore Air Force tote bag at the SDC event. He was there with his parents and four-year-old daughter.

He said: "It's a meaningful thing to receive, especially since I served in the air force. It's a pity that we can't collect them all."

More than 700 families took part in the SDC picnic.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Maliki Osman, who was at the event, said: "Our boys, our men, have been involved in national service for the last 50 years, and not just them, but also their family members, their employers, and every sector in Singapore has shown support for national service."

The NS-themed picnic was an initiative by the Advisory Council on Community Relations in Defence (Accord) to mark NS50, and was jointly organised by the Families for Life Council and SDC.