askST series:

Not just creature comforts for your pet

Audrey Tan

Published
1 hour ago

Adopting a pet is a big commitment. Before you take that step, there are some things you should consider.

In this episode of askST, environment reporter Audrey Tan answers readers' questions about adopting a pet. When deciding which pet to adopt, think about your lifestyle and the amount of time you have to care for a pet , for instance. She also gives tips on adopting a pet in this askST video series, which has ST journalists answering readers' questions.

