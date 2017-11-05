Noodle stall is public's top street food pick

Popular hawker stall A Noodle Story at Amoy Street Food Centre won the Favourite Street Food Vendor award yesterday at the inaugural GastroMonth Circle of Excellence Awards, the first public-voted awards that honour chefs, sommeliers and bartenders here.

One of the stall's co-founders, Gwern Khoo, 36, said: "We feel really honoured and lucky because the award was chosen by the public and so reflects how customers in general see our food."

His stall, which sells Singapore-style ramen, has been on the Bib Gourmand list of Singapore's Michelin Guide since last year.

Food and beverage professionals from six restaurants and eateries were recognised at a gala dinner-cum-ceremony at the Shangri-La Hotel last night. Seven awards were given out. The winners were chosen from among 35 finalists which were nominated by the public.

Two "innovative and bold" award winners - a restaurateur and a chef - were selected by a judging panel that comprised veteran chefs Christophe Megel, Edmund Toh, Otto Weibel and Peter Tsang.

Through a two week-long selection process, the judges dined in restaurants to look out for restaurateurs who pioneered interesting food concepts and chefs who showcased culinary excellence through creative cooking techniques and daring flavours.

The awards are organised by Robert Parker Wine Advocate, an independent consumer's guide to fine wine.

The Innovative and Bold Restaurateur award went to Beppe de Vito, founder of the il Lido Group of restaurants and bars, which has seven establishments here. They include the progressive Italian restaurant Braci - which received a Michelin star this year - and the 200-seat Aura Restaurant & Bar at the National Gallery Singapore.

Mr de Vito said: "I'm happy to win as the award is a great encouragement and sign of recognition to my staff. But winning has not changed any of my future plans. I have no ambitions, and just love creating new concepts for our guests to experience and enjoy.

"The process itself is very rewarding, and that is what I look forward to when I get up every morning."

List of winners INNOVATIVE AND BOLD RESTAURATEUR Beppe de Vito (il Lido Group) INNOVATIVE AND BOLD CHEF Pepe Moncayo (BAM!) FAVOURITE RESTAURANT TEAM CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Marina Bay Sands FAVOURITE RESTAURANT MANAGER Paul Joseph (CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Marina Bay Sands) FAVOURITE STREET FOOD VENDOR A Noodle Story FAVOURITE BARTENDER Boo Jing Heng (Tess Bar & Kitchen) FAVOURITE SOMMELIER Daisuke Kawai (La Terre)

The other five winners were selected by the public, which cast about 6,000 votes through GastroMonth's website over a period of about two months, ending on Oct 15 this year.