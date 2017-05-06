Nominations for "silent heroes" in our midst now open

SINGAPORE - Nominations for the Hillview Civilians Sports Club's Silent Heroes Award are now open, with the award ceremony to be held at Shangri-La Hotel on September 17.

The awards, now in its fourth year, recognises everyday Singaporeans and permanent residents who have shown extraordinary humanity and compassion towards people, causes and missions.

Members of the public can nominate someone who has worked for good causes silently, without recognition and compensation. There are five award categories this year: hearts of humanity, for individuals who helped those with disabilities; exponent of environment, for environmental issues; pioneer of promise, for those who are in social causes; outstanding adult; and inspiring youth.

There have been 23 winners over the past three years since the awards first started in 2014.

The Hillview Civilians Sports Club's first started off as the Hillview Civilians Club, a football club founded in 1964 to get troubled youth off the streets.

The club has since evolved into a society that focuses on community building through sports, outreach and education.

Nominations close on July 15 and can be submitted online at www.sgsilentheroes.com.