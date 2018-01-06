No winner for Toto's $9.7m; 19 Group 2 winners share pot

There were no winners for the top prize for the $9.7 million Toto draw yesterday, leaving the jackpot to be shared among 19 second-prize winners.

The outcome resulted from the rare scenario of there being no top winner in four consecutive draws.

Singapore Pools had said that the jackpot would not roll over to a fifth draw but be shared by those on the next tier.

That meant that 19 Group 2 winners won $729,761 each.

The winning numbers were 03, 04, 13, 19, 23, 47, with an additional number of 05.

The prize had attracted queues at betting outlets throughout the week, with Singapore Pools even extending hours till 9pm - half an hour before results were due.

Among those trying their luck yesterday was Mr Vincent Lim, 80, who joined the queue at Evercool Engineering at Block 95, Lorong 4 Toa Payoh.

"The $9.7 million is all mine," joked the retired civil servant.

Another punter, retired businessman and frequent 4D player Chua T.L.,85, said he did not like the odds of winning Toto but had a change of heart because of the prize total.

He said in Mandarin: "Who knows? This cost me a few coffees, but it might make all the difference."

Rachel Au -Yong