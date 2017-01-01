No reports of Singaporeans affected or injured by Istanbul nightclub attack: MFA

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said there has been no reports so far of any Singaporeans directly affected or injured in the New Year's Day night club attack in Istanbul, Turkey.

A spokesman said on Saturday (Jan 1), that it has reached out to Singaporeans eRegistered in the city, while the Singapore Embassy in Ankara is working closely with the local authorities.

"Singapore condemns the attack at the Reina Club in the Ortakoy district in Istanbul on 1 January 2017 which has resulted in the loss of many lives and injuries. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery."

Related Story Manhunt underway after 39 killed in Istanbul nightclub gun attack

Related Story We walked on top of people: Istanbul attack witness

Related Story White House condemns 'horrific' Istanbul attack

Singaporeans in Turkey are advised to be vigilant, monitor local news and follow any instructions by local authorities.

They are also advised to keep in touch with their family and friends, to let them know they are safe.

Should consular assistance be required, Singaporeans can contact the Singapore Embassy in Ankara at + 90 530 066 7311, or via e-mail at singemb_ank@mfa.sg.

They can also reach the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65-6379-8800 or +65-6379-8855, or e-mail at mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg.