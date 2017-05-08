No plans yet to redevelop Southern Islands: SLA

There are no immediate plans to redevelop the Southern Islands, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in response to queries from The Straits Times.

Singapore's southern islands - which include St John's, Kusu, Lazarus and the Sisters' Islands - remain relatively unspoilt and are popular for day trips.

They are zoned for sports and recreation or open space under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2014.

The Sentosa Development Corporation, which was engaged by SLA as a managing agent for the Southern Islands from 1976, handed their management and maintenance back to SLA in March this year.

Since taking over, SLA has scrapped the 50 cent admission fee to Kusu and St John's islands, previously part of the ferry fare, making entry to all the islands free.

For now, the ferry fee remains the same, at $18 for adults and $12 for children aged 12 or younger.

Ferry operator Singapore Island Cruise, which has daily departures to the two islands from Marina South Pier, told ST that it is looking into the possibility of passing on savings to customers or rolling out other promotions.

It sees varying numbers of passengers through the week, with none at all on some days, and up to 200 on weekends, said a spokesman.

Tiffany Fumiko Tay