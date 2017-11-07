No lapses by LTA, Transport Ministry staff: Khaw Boon Wan

The tunnel's anti-flooding pumps are not high-risk components, when compared to core railway systems, but the regulator still highlighted the need for regular, diligent maintenance.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said this in a written reply to a question from Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera. He had asked if compensation paid to senior staff in the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and Land Transport Authority (LTA), tasked with oversight of SMRT, would be affected.

Mr Khaw said LTA had also asked the operator to provide the regulator a list of pumps that needed to be replaced.

He said the flooding occurred before the remedial action was taken, adding: "There is no evidence of shortcomings or lapses in regulatory oversight by LTA or MOT staff."