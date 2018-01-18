No kidnapping attempts, but instances of helpful drivers offering a lift to students: Police

SINGAPORE - The two incidents of students allegedly being lured into vehicles were not cases of attempted kidnapping but instances of drivers trying to be helpful by offering a lift, said the police on Thursday (Jan 18).

In a statement, the police said they have thoroughly investigated the two cases reported on Jan 11 and Jan 16, where students from United World College of South East Asia and Tanglin Trust School respectively had been at risk of being kidnapped near their schools.

For the first case on Jan 11, the male driver had offered a ride to the student from United World College of South East Asia as it was raining that day, said the police.

"The parent of the student had been updated on the findings, and they were relieved that it was a case of misunderstanding," they added.

In the second case on Jan 16, a female bus attendant on a school bus from Tanglin Trust School had noticed the student wearing the uniform of Tanglin Trust School walking towards the school.

"As the school bus was going to the school, the female bus attendant offered the student a ride. The school bus, however, did not bear the name or logo of the school," said the police.

"The student declined the offer as she had earlier read a school circular advising them to be wary of strangers offering rides to students."

The police said they have clarified with the student that no person had alighted from the school bus to persuade her to board it.

"The police have established that these two unrelated reports were not cases of attempted kidnapping. In both cases, the occupants of the vehicles were trying to be helpful by offering a lift to the students," they added.

The police also referred to another incident involving a student from Dulwich College, which purportedly took place in December last year.

The police said they have engaged the college to advise the student to make a police report so that they can investigate the matter.

Security measures tightened at Dulwich College

"The police treat such reports seriously. However, we urge members of the public not to speculate or spread unsubstantiated information which may generate unnecessary public alarm," they added.