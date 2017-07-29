No hair, more funds as Raintree Pictures founder shaves his head at Hair for Hope 2017

SINGAPORE - Film producer Daniel Yun is known for being the man behind some of Singapore's best-known films such as I Not Stupid.

He put his knack for raising funds to a good cause on Saturday (July 29) by shaving his head in this year's Hair for Hope, an annual event aimed at raising money for and creating greater awareness of childhood cancer.

Mr Yun had managed to raise more than $25,000 as at 3.30pm on Saturday, making him one of the top five individual participants at the event being held at VivoCity shopping mall.

The founder of Raintree Pictures has had his own sad brush with the disease - his mother was diagnosed with thyroid cancer before she died two years ago aged 92.

He said: "Cancer prevention and treatment as a subject is still distant to many until a loved one, a relative, or someone in the family is diagnosed with cancer.

"When my colleagues, friends and family members see me, I hope they will see cancer prevention, cancer treatment and cancer itself with a new pair of eyes."

Mr Yun said he was inspired to take part in Hair for Hope after witnessing his friend, former news presenter Melissa Hyak, shave her head for the cause last year.

"I was very impressed that Melissa shaved off her hair to raise awareness for childhood cancer," he said. The debonair producer added that it did not go unnoticed that she "looked stunning with a shaven head".

Speaking at the event's launch, Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin said more than 44,000 people have had their heads shaven during Hair for Hope over the past 14 years.

He said: "This speaks well of the giving spirit and kindness of Singaporeans. Every shaven head represents an individual's understanding of the ordeals that a child with cancer has to journey through.

"It is a proclamation that it is okay to be bald and that the children are not alone in their fight against cancer. Annually, close to 2,000 beneficiaries receive direct services from the foundation."

The two-day event ends at 6pm on Sunday.