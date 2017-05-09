No cases about drug-filled bear-shaped candy in Singapore: Central Narcotics Bureau

SINGAPORE - Online reports about candy-shaped drugs targeted at the young did not come from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the bureau clarified on Tuesday (May 9) in a news release.

Foreign news reports have circulated online about bear-shaped candy that contains drugs such as "Ecstasy" or cannabis.

However, CNB said such reports did not originate from CNB, and clarified that it has not come across such cases in Singapore.

Several of the reports reference a case in Florida where teenagers were treated by paramedics after taking marijuana-laced gummy candy, and a women arrested after a box of the candy was found in her home.

It said there is no specific information about drugs such as "Ecstasy" and cannabis that come in the form of candy.

However, CNB urged parents to remind their children that drugs are harmful and that they should not consume anything offered by strangers.

"Unscrupulous traffickers may seek to disguise the harmful nature of drugs by making them look like candy or foodstuff," said CNB.

Anyone who comes across such suspicious substances should alert CNB by e-mailing CNB_Feedback@cnb.gov.sg or calling the hotline on 1800-325-6666.