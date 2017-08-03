Ng Eng Hen posts on Singapore flags and banners as country prepares for National Day

"Even our lighthouse at Pedra Branca is also decorated for Singapore's birthday!" said Dr Ng on Facebook.
SINGAPORE - It is less than a week from Singapore's National Day, marking 52 years of independence, and on Wednesday (Aug 2), Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen highlighted how the country is getting into the swing of things.

Posting on Facebook, he said Singapore's national symbols are being displayed across the Republic, and posted pictures of a decked out Housing Board block, a walkway in Toa Payoh, the Defence Ministry's Central Manpower Base and the lighthouse at Pedra Branca.

He wrote: "With National Day around the corner, streets, camps and homes across our nation are decked out with Singapore flags and banners in celebration of another birthday, including Pedra Branca too! Majulah Singapura!"

