News analysis: Animal welfare in Singapore with more bite

SINGAPORE - More is being done to protect a group of Singapore residents whose welfare tended to be overlooked previously.

Various schemes introduced in the last few years by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) mark advances in the protection of the Republic's animal inhabitants.

Just last week (Dec 21), the AVA, which is in charge of animal management issues, announced that it will launch the first nationwide sterilisation programme for stray dogs in the second half of next year.

Sterilisation is seen as a more humane way of managing the population of stray dogs, and animal welfare groups have long urged the AVA to adopt this method instead of culling these street dogs.

This programme shows the Government's willingness to listen to voices on the ground, incorporate best practices from abroad and change policy when needed, said Dr Jaipal Singh Gill, executive director of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

"This bodes well for the future of animal welfare in Singapore," he added.

In November last year, the AVA also made the groundbreaking move of announcing that it will build a facility in Sungei Tengah, to house the 40 animal welfare groups and pet farms in Loyang and Seletar which will need to move out when the leases for their premises expire.

These groups will not have to cough up money to bid for new land and build facilities of their own. Instead, they will just pay monthly rentals for space to house their animals at the facility, which will be ready in phases from now to the middle of next year.

In Singapore, animal welfare had previously not appeared to be an issue of concern for the Government. While the authorities took action against animal abusers, the work of safeguarding the welfare of animals seems to be largely left to animal welfare groups.

Recent moves, such as the ones mentioned earlier as well as others like commissioning a scientific study on stray dogs and greater enforcement against animal abusers, show that animal welfare has been accorded greater priority by the Singapore authorities. National University of Singapore sociologist Tan Ern Ser noted a shift in public opinion towards protecting animal rights, with animal groups also becoming more vocal.

He said: "In short, society is deemed to be ready to embrace animal rights."

Mr Derrick Tan, president of dog rescue group Voices For Animals, credits the authority's new approach to Ms Jessica Kwok, group director of AVA's Animal Management Group. The group is in charge of initiatives including the stray dog sterilisation scheme.

He said: "I must say that since Ms Jessica Kwok took charge of the Animal Management Group in April last year, AVA has really made a huge difference to the animal welfare groups, and most importantly, to all the animals, especially stray dogs."

The construction of the AVA's animal shelter has also highlighted a more consultative approach taken by the authority in working with the animal welfare groups.

For instance, after consulting the groups, AVA had said the facility will have a variety of layout configurations, to cater to different animal welfare groups.

The authority has also gone after more animal abusers. Between January and October last year, it received 260 reports on alleged cases of animal cruelty. It took enforcement action against 4 per cent of them. Over the same period this year, AVA had 270 reports, and took enforcement action against 5 per cent of the cases.

Greater government efforts to ensure the well-being of animals have been welcomed by animal welfare groups. While these groups play an important role in protecting animals here, the show of commitment by the Government sends a signal that animal abuse would not be tolerated.

The well-being of animals is, after all, no small matter. As Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi once said: "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated."