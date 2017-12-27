New Year wishes up in lights

Visitors to Marina Bay were treated to a visual spectacle yesterday evening when the facade of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore was brought to life with a new light projection display designed to the theme of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2018, ''Bay of Hopes and Dreams''. Telling the light-hearted tale of the ''Fullerton Postmaster Bears'' and how they overcome challenges, the five-minute facade shows, which started yesterday, will be on at 8pm, 8.30pm, 9pm, 9.30pm and 10pm nightly till Saturday. On New Year's Eve, the light projection will be shown at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm and 11.55pm. In between each light projection show, the public can look out for the display of their New Year wishes, which have been collected from the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2018 website since the start of last month, on the hotel's facade. The public can continue to submit their wishes until Sunday for them to be showcased.  

