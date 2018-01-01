New year, new challenges for 3 Singaporeans with worthy causes

The festive season is a period for people to take a break, but former inmate Michael Teoh has been spending time thinking about helping others with a similar past to his.
His New Year's resolution is to help more people in prison and halfway houses. For those released from jail, he wants to help them transition to society. Problems they face include finding jobs and a home, as well as mending relationships with their loved ones, he said.
