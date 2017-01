Some 3,000 pots of more than 20 species of dahlias are on display at the Flower Dome in the Gardens by the Bay, which has been transformed into a Chinese garden. The exhibition will be open until Feb 19, from 9am to 9pm, with free entry for senior citizens with each adult ticket purchased. For residents, tickets cost $8 to $12 for one conservatory and $12 to $20 for two conservatories. For foreigners, tickets cost $15 to $28.